Striker ready for Downs game
Isaacs promises goals will start flowing soon
He may not have found the back of the net yet, but Stellenbosch striker Waseem Isaacs is not concerned by the lack of goals for now.
Isaacs scored eight goals for Stellies last season in all competitions, but with the new season just started, the 29-year-old feels it is just a matter of time before he can start scoring again.
“I have not scored this season, so that is something that I want to improve and other areas of my game,” Isaacs told Sowetan yesterday.
“There is always time for improvement. You cannot always be happy with what you are currently doing on the field. There is something you want to do better.
“There is still time, but as a striker, you put yourself under pressure as you want to score every game and contribute to the team. So, that’s the most important thing – to help the team.”
Having registered their first victory of the season when they beat Chippa United 2-0 last weekend, Stellies will travel to Pretoria to meet high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (6pm).
Downs are coming off from a hard-fought 4-3 victory over AmaZulu on Sunday and are undefeated in their four matches. They won three and drew the other.
But Isaacs insists they are not intimidated by Sundowns' impressive form. “We have made a decent start this season compared to what we did last campaign,” Isaacs said.
“I think we can only get better from now until the end of the season. Sundowns are always a difficult team to play against. They are the defending champions. But if we play the way we played at the weekend and do the right thing on the field, I think it could be a good game.
“We will look at their weaknesses, but our main focus should be how we want to play. We want to execute our plan. That's the most important thing for us, not to focus too much on what they can do but on what we can do.
“I think we can match them. We have built a good squad. Sundowns have young guys and experienced players, but we also have a good blend of experience and young players. So I think the make-up of the squad is good, and there is no reason why we can’t give them a good game.”
Fixtures
Tomorrow:
Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala Stadium 8pm
Saturday: Pirates v Baroka, Orlando Stadium (3.30pm); Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela Stadium (3.30pm); Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Loftus Versfeld (6pm); AmaZulu v Cape Town City, Kings Park Stadium
Sunday: Chippa v Tshakhuma, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3.30pm)
