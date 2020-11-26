Isaacs promises goals will start flowing soon

He may not have found the back of the net yet, but Stellenbosch striker Waseem Isaacs is not concerned by the lack of goals for now.

Isaacs scored eight goals for Stellies last season in all competitions, but with the new season just started, the 29-year-old feels it is just a matter of time before he can start scoring again.

“I have not scored this season, so that is something that I want to improve and other areas of my game,” Isaacs told Sowetan yesterday.

“There is always time for improvement. You cannot always be happy with what you are currently doing on the field. There is something you want to do better.

“There is still time, but as a striker, you put yourself under pressure as you want to score every game and contribute to the team. So, that’s the most important thing – to help the team.”

Having registered their first victory of the season when they beat Chippa United 2-0 last weekend, Stellies will travel to Pretoria to meet high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (6pm).

Downs are coming off from a hard-fought 4-3 victory over AmaZulu on Sunday and are undefeated in their four matches. They won three and drew the other.