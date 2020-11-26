Hunt continues to point finger at match officials

“They had one chance and they scored… I mean, ja. There wasn’t much threat [from Swallows] the whole night. I don’t think there was any threat. But you got to score,’’ noted Hunt.

Hunt also explained why he introduced Njabulo Blom and Bernard Parker for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Lebogang Manyama receptively, 15 minutes before the Dube Birds netted.

“There’s no defensive structure and obviously it just becomes a game-game end-to-end and you want a little bit of a structure in the game. But obviously we have to try to play players [we have] because it is what it is,’’ stated the Chiefs coach.

Chiefs are now faced with another daunting task in the form of the CAF Champions League, where they face PWD Bamenda of Cameroon away in the first leg of the tournament’s preliminary phase on Sunday (4pm SA time).

“We will go away and obviously try and go again and come again start again [in the league],’’ noted Hunt.