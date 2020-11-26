Kaizer Chiefs coach at wits' end
Hunt continues to point finger at match officials
After bemoaning the penalty that referee Olani Kwinda awarded to Golden Arrows in their 2-all draw last Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has again cried foul at match officials.
In the wake of Chiefs’ 0-1 defeat to Soweto rivals Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday, temperamental Hunt was left mystified by referee Masixole Bambiso’s decision to disallow their goal, scored by Daniel Cardoso long before Swallows grabbed the winner through Josef Mhlongo in the 86th minute.
“I am obviously disappointed. I thought we did enough in the first-half, had some great opportunities [and] we scored a goal. I don’t know why it was disallowed. I am not sure,’’ Hunt, who wasn’t keen to further engage the media post the match, told SuperSport TV.
Bambiso disallowed the goal on the basis that a certain Chiefs player, in a throng, had fouled Swallows keeper Virgil Vries. The Chiefs coach strongly believed that apart from scoring the decisive goal, Swallows never troubled them the entire match.
“They had one chance and they scored… I mean, ja. There wasn’t much threat [from Swallows] the whole night. I don’t think there was any threat. But you got to score,’’ noted Hunt.
Hunt also explained why he introduced Njabulo Blom and Bernard Parker for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Lebogang Manyama receptively, 15 minutes before the Dube Birds netted.
“There’s no defensive structure and obviously it just becomes a game-game end-to-end and you want a little bit of a structure in the game. But obviously we have to try to play players [we have] because it is what it is,’’ stated the Chiefs coach.
Chiefs are now faced with another daunting task in the form of the CAF Champions League, where they face PWD Bamenda of Cameroon away in the first leg of the tournament’s preliminary phase on Sunday (4pm SA time).
“We will go away and obviously try and go again and come again start again [in the league],’’ noted Hunt.
