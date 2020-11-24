Masutha hungry for more success after ending Baroka's streak
TTM coach pleased with maiden victory
After they tasted a first victory in their debut season in DStv Premiership, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) are hungry for more.
TTM defeated Baroka 1-0 in the Limpopo derby at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday, with Justin Shonga scoring the game's sole goal. It was Baroka's first league loss this season.
The victory for TTM came at a time when the club has been making headlines for the wrong reasons, and coach Joel Masutha believes the win will be a confidence booster.
“It was always worrying that we had not won a match, so at least we managed to get a well-deserved victory, which I think is going to work as a confidence booster,” Masutha told Sowetan yesterday.
“This is a newly formed team... when you start everything, and it just falls into place, you start winning games, you end up being complacent, and you start to believe that things will be easy. So I think the difficult moment that we came across in our previous games prepared us well for a rough journey that we are going to face throughout the season.”
In their previous matches, TTM didn’t play badly, and Masutha knew that a victory was just around the corner. “I’m one person who is always confident. I will never put a player that I don’t trust on the field. I also emphasised on arrogance. I emphasise on the players to play freely,” Masutha said. “They have to express themselves without too many restrictions."
The coach was pleased with the performance of new signings Rhulani Manzini and Thabo Rakhale, who both made their debut against Baroka.
“The players put in a good shift, even the guys that recently joined us – Rhulani and Rakhale – yes they are not yet fit to play 90 minutes, but they gave us a lot."
TTM's next match is away to Chippa United on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3.30pm).
