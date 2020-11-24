TTM coach pleased with maiden victory

After they tasted a first victory in their debut season in DStv Premiership, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) are hungry for more.

TTM defeated Baroka 1-0 in the Limpopo derby at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday, with Justin Shonga scoring the game's sole goal. It was Baroka's first league loss this season.

The victory for TTM came at a time when the club has been making headlines for the wrong reasons, and coach Joel Masutha believes the win will be a confidence booster.

“It was always worrying that we had not won a match, so at least we managed to get a well-deserved victory, which I think is going to work as a confidence booster,” Masutha told Sowetan yesterday.

“This is a newly formed team... when you start everything, and it just falls into place, you start winning games, you end up being complacent, and you start to believe that things will be easy. So I think the difficult moment that we came across in our previous games prepared us well for a rough journey that we are going to face throughout the season.”