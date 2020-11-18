CEO feels axed coach Aussems was not buying into vision for club
Leopards hope familiar face Kerr can turn their fortunes around
Without putting much pressure on him, Black Leopards expect new coach Dylan Kerr to hit the ground running as he takes over at the club.
Kerr, who was fired by Baroka last week, made his return to Leopards yesterday to replace Patrick Aussems, who was sacked at the weekend.
Kerr's first assignment is against struggling Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm) in a game where both teams are searching for their first points of the season.
Leopards CEO Moudy Mudzielwana said the fact they have someone who knows the culture of the club bodes well for them.
“We thought let’s take someone who understands the club, and now we have someone who knows the club well,” Mudzielwana told Sowetan yesterday.
“You were there when we launched the season in Johannesburg when we said we want the top eight, and the coach [Aussems] said something different. He was not prepared to push that hard and we said let’s get someone now.
“It is not like we were fighting with him but his mind was just not here. Kerr was there earlier [at training] and the attitude; you could see that he wants to achieve something with the club.”
One thing that Leopards did not do right in the past was that they did not sign experienced players. They failed to replace key players such as Thabo Matlaba, Mwape Musonda, Lesedi Kapinga and Khuliso Mudau.
But they seem to be rectifying that mistake ahead of next week's transfer window deadline as they have now confirmed the arrival of veteran Rodney Ramagalela, Lehlogonolo Masalesa and Mohammed Anas to bolster the squad.
“We have signed Ramagalela. Masalesa has signed also. We are finalising a deal for Mohammed Anas from Polokwane City,” Mudzielwana said.
“The previous coach did ask for players and we did give him but we thought he would take time to adjust. We had a strategic plan[ning session] last week where I presented the vision of the club and I could see he was not buying into it.”
