Leopards hope familiar face Kerr can turn their fortunes around

Without putting much pressure on him, Black Leopards expect new coach Dylan Kerr to hit the ground running as he takes over at the club.

Kerr, who was fired by Baroka last week, made his return to Leopards yesterday to replace Patrick Aussems, who was sacked at the weekend.

Kerr's first assignment is against struggling Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership match at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm) in a game where both teams are searching for their first points of the season.

Leopards CEO Moudy Mudzielwana said the fact they have someone who knows the culture of the club bodes well for them.

“We thought let’s take someone who understands the club, and now we have someone who knows the club well,” Mudzielwana told Sowetan yesterday.