Kerr suspended over 'interference' comments
Dylan Kerr sounded disappointed soon after he was placed under suspension by Baroka FC yesterday.
The suspension is allegedly due to the post-match comments Kerr made on live television after Baroka defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 towards the end of August...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.