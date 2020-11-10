Zinnbauer cautions against high expectations

With the expectations heightening that Orlando Pirates can finally win their first trophy in six years, the club’s mentor Josef Zinnbauer has moved swiftly to remind the Buccaneers faithful they still have to dig deeper to ensure they bag the MTN8 trophy.

Sunday’s 2-0 win over traditional Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs, in the second leg of the of the MTN8 semifinals, earned Pirates a spot in the competition’s final.

The two goals, netted by Fortune Makaringe and Linda Mntambo in the second-half, propelled Bucs to a 5-0 aggregate win.

Advancing to the final, where they’ll play Bloemfontein Celtic on December 12, gives the Sea Robbers an opportunity to snap the trophy drought that’s been haunting them for six years now, having last won a trophy by the 2014 Nedbank Cup.