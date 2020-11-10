Bafana Bafana promise to see off Sao Tome minnows

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has vowed to ensure his team overcome their minnows curse when they take on Sao Tome and Principe in back to back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this week.

The South Africans notoriously tend to struggle against teams of lower stature and were infamously held to a draw by Seychelles under Stuart Baxter in the last Cup of Nations qualifying round.

Now as they entertain 182nd-ranked Sao Tome and Principe on Friday (Moses Mabhida Stadium, 9pm) and Monday at Port Elizabeth, Ntseki promised his players were looking forward to the games and were confident of winning both matches.

A repeat of their performance in their warm-up matches against Namibia and Zambia at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg in the previous Fifa international break would be a recipe for disaster, something Ntseki is eager to avoid.

“We need to do well as the supporters demand results and it’s up to us to give them something. The only thing that will make everyone happy is the success of Bafana,” said Ntseki.