Veteran Maluleke opens new chapter in Sekhukhune

Veteran midfielder Jabulani Maluleke wants to use his experience to help Sekhukhune United win promotion to the DStv Premiership next season.

The 38-year-old joined Sekhukhune on a two-year deal after parting ways with Polokwane City, who were relegated at the end of last season.

Sekhukhune will be competing in the GladAfrica Championship following their purchase of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) franchise in the second-tier, after the Venda-based club had bought premier league status of Bidvest Wits.

“I’m happy to be here. It is an honour and privilege to be in the team with a great ambition; we can go as far as winning the title,” Maluleka said.

“For us as players, we just have to do our work and win games and help the team win promotion.”

Maluleke, who captained Polokwane last season, added that he is happy to have joined the new Limpopo side in the lower division. Black Leopards were believed to be interested in him but nothing happened and he went to join Sekhukhune.

He insists he is not there to retire but to help the club win promotion.