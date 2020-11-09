Grobler hopes to fire up Bafana

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler is looking forward to returning to the senior national team set-up. The 32-year-old says he has unfinished business at Bafana and hopes to prove himself at an international level.

He got his season off to a bright start, scoring three goals in three matches. Grobler aims to break the 20-goal mark in the league and is confident of achieving that feat.

Grobler will have his chance when Bafana host Sao Tome and Principe in the 2022 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in back-to-back matches in Durban (Friday) and Port Elizabeth (next Monday).

“I feel that I have not done enough for my country, and it’s something that I would like to improve on. It’s a privilege to wear the national team jersey, and if I can be injury-free and play a lot of matches, then I stand a good chance to be a regular for Bafana. I am knocking on the Bafana door, and I want to be a part of the team and take it from there. I feel that I have unfinished business and would like to do more for my country,” added Grobler.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo said he is happy with the contribution of his star striker and tipped him to score lots of goals in the 2020-21 season.

“Bradley is that kind of player that even when he does not score goals for you, he always gives you more. He is fit, happy and wants to play as much as he can this season. I see a great season for him and expect him to score lots of goals,” said Tembo.