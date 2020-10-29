Chiefs' Katsande, Akumu may not suit Hunt's plans

One-dimensional midfielders like Willard Katsande and Anthony Akumu could struggle for game time at Kaizer Chiefs as coach Gavin Hunt demands players playing in the middle of the part to be more effective defensively and offensively.

In Tuesday’s 1-0 victory away against Chippa United, Hunt started ball-playing midfielders Njabulo Blom and Kearyn Baccus. Katsande, who’s most effective at breaking up opponent attacks, came on later to close shop, while Akumu, a similar player to him, didn’t even make the match-day team.

Despite winning the match via a Gregory Damons own goal, Chiefs put in a near-perfect shift and the efficiency of ball players in the midfield was one of the factors.

Hunt was impressed with his side’s coherence in the middle of the park. The Glamour Boys' mentor challenged his midfielders to be able to defend and attack.

“That’s my way I’ve always played. It’s good for my eye. The football we played today was some excellent football at times,’’ Hunt said on Tuesday.