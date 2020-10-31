Soccer

LIVE BLOG | Orlando Pirates battle with their fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semifinal first leg

By SowetanLIVE - 31 October 2020 - 13:21
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs players during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs players during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The two giants of South African football, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs square off in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Follow our liveblog below. 

 

Can't see the live blog? Click here to view it on the regular TimesLIVE website.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
X