LIVE BLOG | Orlando Pirates battle with their fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semifinal first leg
The two giants of South African football, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs square off in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
HALF-TIME: Orlando Pirates 1️⃣ (Lepasa, 26) - Kaizer Chiefs 0️⃣
44'| #OP 1 : 0 #KC
Ngezana's header goes over the bar#MTN8 #Amakhosi4Life #SowetoDerby
SCORE UPDATE (40 mins): Orlando Pirates 1️⃣ (Zakhele Lepasa 26th) - Kaizer Chiefs 0️⃣
☠⚽️ 26' LEPAAAASSSSSAAAAAA!!!— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) October 31, 2020
🥅 @orlandopirates 1 - 0 @KaizerChiefs
SCORE UPDATE (20 mins): Orlando Pirates 0 Kaizer Chiefs 0
⏱ 15' Score Update | @orlandopirates 0 - 0 @KaizerChiefs
Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer confirms he will be returning home to Germany after the #SowetoDerby due to an important family commitment. #MTN82020. 📹 @SuperSportTV pic.twitter.com/KLJxUGBdqs— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 31, 2020
