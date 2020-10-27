Soccer

Barca hit by Coutinho injury blow as Juve clash looms

By Reuters - 27 October 2020 - 10:01
Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona.
Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona.
Image: ALEX CAPARROS/GETTY IMAGES

Barcelona - Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho injured his left hamstring in his side's 3-1 home defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, effectively ruling him out of his side's Champions League showdown away to Juventus tomorrow.

A statement from Barca said the Brazilian was unavailable due to the injury, without saying when he would return to action.

Barca's most expensive ever signing, Coutinho, who played the full 90 minutes, passed up a clear chance to put his side ahead in the 'Clasico' when the game was poised at 1-1, missing the target with a header from close range.

The Brazilian had been on a positive run of form in his first season back with the club after spending the last campaign on loan at Bayern Munich, scoring two goals and providing two assists in six competitive matches.

AS newspaper said Coutinho could be out for three weeks. He looks set to miss the game at Juventus plus Barca's La Liga fixtures away to Alaves and at home to Real Betis as well as the Champions League match at home to Dynamo Kyiv.

His injury could spell good news for Barca's two other most expensive players Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, who were both left out of the starting line-up against Real Madrid. 

Manchester United frustrated by Chelsea in goalless draw

Manchester United remain winless at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season after they were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Chelsea on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
X