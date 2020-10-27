Ngele's best yet to come, says his coach

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) coach Joel Masutha has shared his secret on how he has managed to get the best out of striker Mogakolodi Ngele in the new season.

Ngele seems to be getting back to his best form with TTM following a frustrating stay with Black Leopards last season.

The Botswana international has now scored three goals in two matches for the Limpopo side, two in the MTN8 and once in the league.

Masutha said the only thing he did was to play Ngele at his preferred position, which is number nine, unlike at Leopards, where he was playing as a winger.

“I'm not sure what happened in his previous team except to see that he was being played as a winger, which for me was not his best position,” Masutha told Sowetan yesterday.

“If you play on the side, you rather play him half winger or number 10. That’s where he can be very dangerous.

“But again, it is how you talk to the players to try and manage them and make them feel special."