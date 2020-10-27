Masutha says the secret lies in playing him in his preferred position
Ngele's best yet to come, says his coach
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) coach Joel Masutha has shared his secret on how he has managed to get the best out of striker Mogakolodi Ngele in the new season.
Ngele seems to be getting back to his best form with TTM following a frustrating stay with Black Leopards last season.
The Botswana international has now scored three goals in two matches for the Limpopo side, two in the MTN8 and once in the league.
Masutha said the only thing he did was to play Ngele at his preferred position, which is number nine, unlike at Leopards, where he was playing as a winger.
“I'm not sure what happened in his previous team except to see that he was being played as a winger, which for me was not his best position,” Masutha told Sowetan yesterday.
“If you play on the side, you rather play him half winger or number 10. That’s where he can be very dangerous.
“But again, it is how you talk to the players to try and manage them and make them feel special."
The 30-year-old, who was previously on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, and now-defunct Platinum Stars, will look to continue with the perfect start he is having this season when TTM meet the Brazilians at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (7.30pm).
Masutha, however, is confident that they will still get a lot from Ngele once he is fit.
“There is nothing special except to give him confidence, encourage him and let him play the way he knows best,” Masutha said.
“No restrictions at all once players are free, they are going to give you what they have. I am happy, and I feel like he is still going to offer a lot when he is fit because even in the bubble, he was not playing [with Leopards]. He has not played for a long time, and we have been together for only 10 days.
“You know, it is a big ask for the guys, but at the same time, I’m happy with the attitude and commitment of everyone.”
