Baroka hope to make most of 'home' advantage

Baroka will not leave Limpopo until they have played four DStv Premiership games, hence they are targeting a maximum of 12 points.

So far so good for Bakgaga as their quest to win the first four matches in Limpopo started on a positive note with a 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United in Polokwane last week.

Baroka next visit arch-rivals Black Leopards in the Limpopo derby at the Thohoyandou Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

On November 3, they host Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium before another Limpopo derby against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on November 22 in Venda.

Club chief executive Richard Mashabane is banking on the four matches in Limpopo to make a solid start to the new season.

“We are not going out of the province and that is good for us. Our target is to win the remaining three matches before we can think of our first away match. I don’t count going to Venda twice as away because anywhere in Limpopo is home for us,” said a confident Mashabane.