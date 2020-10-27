Bakgaga's confidence still high after win at Maritzburg
Baroka hope to make most of 'home' advantage
Baroka will not leave Limpopo until they have played four DStv Premiership games, hence they are targeting a maximum of 12 points.
So far so good for Bakgaga as their quest to win the first four matches in Limpopo started on a positive note with a 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United in Polokwane last week.
Baroka next visit arch-rivals Black Leopards in the Limpopo derby at the Thohoyandou Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
On November 3, they host Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium before another Limpopo derby against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on November 22 in Venda.
Club chief executive Richard Mashabane is banking on the four matches in Limpopo to make a solid start to the new season.
“We are not going out of the province and that is good for us. Our target is to win the remaining three matches before we can think of our first away match. I don’t count going to Venda twice as away because anywhere in Limpopo is home for us,” said a confident Mashabane.
Baroka will leave the province when they visit Orlando Pirates in Soweto on November 28. “Before the Pirates game, we want to collect as many points as we can here in Limpopo and to give ourselves a bright start. But first we have an important game against Leopards in the derby. We are going into that game high on confidence.”
Assistant coach Matsimela Thoka will continue to fill in for suspended coach Dylan Kerr.
Newly appointed Leopards coach Patrick Aussems could not take his place on the bench in their 0-2 opening day defeat against SuperSport United due to work permit issues. But the veteran Belgian coach is expected to take his place on the bench in the derby. Lidoda Duvha assistant coach Morgan Shivambu expects a better performance against their local rivals.
“We only had three weeks to prepare after the playoffs and it was not easy to play against SuperSport but we are hoping for a better performance in the derby. Baroka is a local rival and we must collect maximum points in the derby. The boys don’t need extra motivation going into the derby. We are going for a win,” said Shivambu.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.