‘Ernst loves an adventure’: Middendorp joins Saint George in Ethiopia

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has joined Saint George SC in Ethiopia, with his new club having attracted the 61-year-old with the offer of “an exciting project”, his agent said.

On the back of a season for Chiefs where Amakhosi were painfully pipped to the post on the final day by Mamelodi Sundowns having led the Premiership for almost the entire campaign, Middendorp has not waited long for a job.

He joins the former club of ex-Orlando Pirates and current Zambia coach Milutin Sredojevic in Addis Ababa, a team founded in 1935 and who have won 29 Ethiopian league titles since.

Middendorp’s agent, Paul Mitchell, said the coach has been asked to reshape Saint George.

“The reason he’s gone to Saint George is because it’s an exciting project. It’s a project where he’s got a lot of work to do from the academy right through to the first team,” Mitchell said on Saturday morning.