The forward was asked about the stick and scapegoating he can receive from the supporters.

“Since I’ve joined Kaizer Chiefs 10 years ago‚ until today‚ I have always been adding my value to the team. I have never been a favourite but I have always been a team player‚” Parker said.

“I’ve always put a lot of value into the team with my work-rate‚ my versatility‚ intelligence‚ and everything I give to the team. Even though most of the people don’t see that.

“And people who know the game‚ know football; coaches at a decent level‚ experienced coaches; my past and present coaches – they can identify quality between players and who adds more value as well.

“I’m a seasoned campaigner. I’m a serious guy – I take my work seriously.

“I focus on the positives more than the negatives. I don’t read comments and other stuff. I focus on me every day and how I can do the best for the team and the club.

“And also filtering down and helping youngsters at the club – the likes of [Dumisani] Zuma – helping them to come through and to do best and take over.

“The coaches believe that we have to compete amongst each other for us to give as much value as we can to help the team win and improve. And it’s by no mistake or favour or muthi - as I’ve heard‚ that my muthi is strong [that Parker plays].