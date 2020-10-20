Bucs take on familiar faces in trek to Usuthu

Orlando Pirates could face former Bucs players when they open their DStv Premiership campaign against AmaZulu at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).

This after AmaZulu unveiled 10 new signings yesterday, three of them from Pirates – Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga and Thembela Sikhakhane.

Xola Mlambo and Linda Mtambo are also expected to complete their move to Usuthu soon and will bring the number of ex-Pirates players to five – all keen to prove a point on Saturday should they play.

Mulenga explained yesterday that lack of game time last season forced him to quit the Buccaneers.

“The reason why I left Orlando Pirates is that last season, I didn’t have enough game time, and looking at this season, they signed new players – and it doesn’t mean I didn’t want to compete with those new signings,” Mulenga told the media.

“The thing is, I didn’t want to go through what I went through last season. That’s why I asked to leave.”