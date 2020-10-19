It's one game at a time, says Tembo

Despite booking a slot in the MTN8 semifinals by beating Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) 3-2 at Thohoyandou Stadium in the quarterfinals at the weekend, SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo isn't tempted to think too far ahead, downplaying their chances of retaining this title.

Aided by a spirited first-half performance, SuperSport managed to sneak past newcomers Tshakhuma thanks to first period goals from Bradley Grobler, Iqraam Rayners and Ghampani Lungu. Mogakolodi Ngele netted a brace that ended as mere consolation for the Venda side.

The victory meant Matsatsantsa are now a step closer to defending their Wafa Wafa trophy. However, Tembo maintained they can’t afford to think beyond the semifinals.

“We’ve got to take it one game at a time. Our main objective today [on Saturday] was to get to the semifinals and after that we can start preparing for the semifinals, but we want to take it one game at a time, that’s what has been our approach,’’ said Tembo.

“This [win against TTM] gives us the opportunity to defend the trophy, so we’re looking forward to the semifinals.’’