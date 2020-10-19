World Cup hero Shabba joins AmaZulu

Revitalised by the takeover of renowned KwaZulu-Natal businessman Sandile Zungu earlier this month, AmaZulu look to mean business in the transfer market as they are on the verge of securing the services of 2010 World Cup hero Siphiwe Tshabalala.

SowetanLive has been reliably informed that Tshabalala, 36, alongside Orlando Pirates ace Luvuyo Memela are already in Durban to conclude deals with AmaZulu.

"They [Tshabalala and Memela] will start training today [Monday]. The chairman [Zungu] has made it clear that he wants the team to finish in the top four, so you can understand why Shabba and Memela are here," said a source.