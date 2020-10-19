New chairman Sandile Zungu eyes top-four finnish for Usuthu
World Cup hero Shabba joins AmaZulu
Revitalised by the takeover of renowned KwaZulu-Natal businessman Sandile Zungu earlier this month, AmaZulu look to mean business in the transfer market as they are on the verge of securing the services of 2010 World Cup hero Siphiwe Tshabalala.
SowetanLive has been reliably informed that Tshabalala, 36, alongside Orlando Pirates ace Luvuyo Memela are already in Durban to conclude deals with AmaZulu.
"They [Tshabalala and Memela] will start training today [Monday]. The chairman [Zungu] has made it clear that he wants the team to finish in the top four, so you can understand why Shabba and Memela are here," said a source.
"I understand that nothing has been signed yet but the deals could be wrapped up before the end of today."
Zungu, who bought Usuthu from the Sokhela family, heads up Zungu Investment Company (Zico), an investment firm with diverse portfolios.
The source also revealed that Zungu and Tshabalala come a long way, with the Usuthu boss mentoring the former Kaizer Chiefs star in his businesses as well.
"Zungu and Tshabalala are very close. Zungu is mentoring Shabba in business as you know that Shabba is a businessman in his own right," said the source.
As Pirates confirmed on Thursday they were still in talks with the 33-year old Memela over extending his stay at the club, it could be that the two parties failed to agree on a deal.
