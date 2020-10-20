SAHRC confirms probe into 'coloured' teacher who self-identified as 'African'

Is the official use of apartheid-era racial categories a human rights violation?

It’s a question the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is due to answer after the organisation confirmed it was looking into a race row involving a Western Cape teacher.

The commission yesterday confirmed it would rule on a complaint it received relating to Oudtshoorn teacher Glen Snyman, who last month was formally charged with fraud by the Western Cape education department after self-identifying as “African” in a 2017 application for a post at another school.

The application was unsuccessful.

The department nevertheless accused Snyman — who is officially “coloured”, according to department records — of trying to obtain an unfair career advantage by changing his race identity to African during the job application process.

However, the disciplinary hearing never went ahead after the department withdrew the charge after an outcry over its conduct in the matter. Among those critical of the department’s move to discipline Snyman was Western Cape education MEC Beverley Schäfer, who is also probing the matter.