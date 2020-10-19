Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Siphiwe Tshabalala headlined the raft of players who were unveiled by AmaZulu on Monday.

The 36-year-old Tshabalala had a long and successful 11-year stint at Kaizer Chiefs before moving to Erzurumspor in Turkey in 2018.

He’s joined at the club by former Orlando Pirates players Luvuyo Memela‚ Augustine Mulenga and Xola Mlambo in what can only be proper fortifying by the new owners.

For the better part of last season‚ AmaZulu flirted with relegation but a strong showing in the bio-bubble allowed them to get to safety‚ while also earning Ayanda Dlamini a permanent coaching gig after acting for Jozef Vukusic.

One of AmaZulu’s biggest problems was sterility in midfield and attack‚ where Bonginkosi Ntuli not only singlehandedly carried them on his broad shoulders‚ but scored the bulk of the goals that kept Usuthu in the top-flight.

It’s clear from the new owners that AmaZulu can’t afford to be fighting relegation battles each season.

In the season before‚ they received a six-point reduction for unlawfully terminating Phineas Nambandi’s contract. Under ex-coach Cavin Johnson‚ they had to mount a herculean effort to stay in the top-flight.

Other big name signings AmaZulu made were Siphelele Mthembu from Cape Town City‚ former Free State Stars hardman Makhehleni Makaula‚ Limbikani Mzava‚ Thembela Sikhakhane‚ Samkelo Mgwazela‚ Siphelele Nene and Sicelo Mkhize.

The acquiring of Mulenga‚ an excellent Zambian international striker who just couldn’t get going at Pirates‚ is bound to raise eyebrows considering he was recently unveiled at newcomers Tshakuma Tsha Madzhivandila.