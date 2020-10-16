Chiefs desperate to end Downs' dominance

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has challenged his players to prove that they can do better than last season by winning titles.

Chiefs are desperate to end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), but their plans are disrupted as they cannot register new signings.

They are still waiting to see if their appeal against the two transfer window ban is lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), so they can start signing players.

They have been watching their rivals in the thick of transfer business as they anxiously await the outcome of their petition.

Hunt admitted yesterday that it has been difficult to watch rivals strengthen their squads while they can’t do anything.

“We got a squad that did very well last year, very unfortunate. So we will try to work with that and, hopefully, the ruling will be made sooner rather than later,” Hunt told the media yesterday ahead of his side's MTN8 match against Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Sunday (3pm).