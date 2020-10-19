Second-half fightback raises coach's confidence
TTM not relegation material, Masutha promises
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) coach Joel Masutha harbours a thought they’d have dumped SuperSport United out of the MTN8 in the quarterfinals with enough playing personnel on their bench.
Making their debut in the elite league after buying the status of Bidvest Wits, TTM became the laughing stock when they pitched up with just three subs for the game they eventually lost 3-2 at Thohoyandou Stadium over the weekend. Matsatsantsa struck via Bradley Grobler, Iqraam Rayners and Ghampani Lungu
Botswana ace Mogakolodi Ngele netted twice to dignify the scoreline for TTM, having already conceded three. Tshakhuma were already hogging the headlines for all the wrong the reasons such as owing players salaries, among others. But coming with three subs proved their lowest point thus far.
Masutha started by apologising to all the stakeholders, saying that had it not been for their three-sub impropriety, Tshakhuma could have won the game. Judging by their gutsy second-half performance, one could agree with him that a fewer fresher legs midway through would have made difference.
“I would like to apologise to the football fraternity, MTN, PSL and everyone who loves the game. Yes, we would never try to point fingers at other people. Had we sorted our admin on time, probably we’d have won the match, so my apologies to the soccer fraternity for that matter,” said Masutha.
Despite unveiling more than 20 new signings last Thursday, goalkeeper Washington Arubi, central midfielder Edgar Manaka and attacker Thabo Mnyamane were the only players who made the TTM bench.
Failing to register some players on time and pending clearances were cited as one of the reasons for having only three subs, according to the club’s CEO Sello Chokoe.
Masutha promised they have learnt their lesson. “For us it’s a big lesson for everyone involved in the running of the club,” noted Masutha.
The TTM mentor also assured all and sundry that they won’t be the relegation candidates, applauding his troops for their effort against SuperSport.
“I think they showed their quality and I can promised that they’ll get better because we have good players ... we will give a very good account of ourselves. This team will be in good position [on the log] of not fighting to survive relegation,” said Masutha.
