TTM not relegation material, Masutha promises

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) coach Joel Masutha harbours a thought they’d have dumped SuperSport United out of the MTN8 in the quarterfinals with enough playing personnel on their bench.

Making their debut in the elite league after buying the status of Bidvest Wits, TTM became the laughing stock when they pitched up with just three subs for the game they eventually lost 3-2 at Thohoyandou Stadium over the weekend. Matsatsantsa struck via Bradley Grobler, Iqraam Rayners and Ghampani Lungu

Botswana ace Mogakolodi Ngele netted twice to dignify the scoreline for TTM, having already conceded three. Tshakhuma were already hogging the headlines for all the wrong the reasons such as owing players salaries, among others. But coming with three subs proved their lowest point thus far.

Masutha started by apologising to all the stakeholders, saying that had it not been for their three-sub impropriety, Tshakhuma could have won the game. Judging by their gutsy second-half performance, one could agree with him that a fewer fresher legs midway through would have made difference.