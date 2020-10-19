Attorney shot dead in Mpumalanga home robbery

A well-known Mpumalanga attorney was shot dead during a housebreaking near White River in the early hours of Monday.

He was identified as Gerrit Stander, 38, who was employed at Swanepoel & Partners in Mbombela.

The incident occurred in the presence of his wife, according to police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli. He said details of the incident remained sketchy as the wife was in shock and police needed to obtain a statement which could shed light into what transpired.

“Preliminary reports suggests that a man [the father-in-law] received a message via WhatsApp that there was a break-in at his daughter's [wife of the deceased's] residence, where he was requested to call the police and medical personnel as her husband had been shot,” said Mdhluli.