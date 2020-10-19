Platform credited for unearthing some of SA's best talent
Soccer legends call for revival of school sports
Football icon Doctor Khumalo and Bafana Bafana assistant coach Kwanelo Kopo, both products of school sports, have called for its revival in townships so that future stars can be nurtured early on.
The two legends believe that the country is unable to develop the stars of tomorrow because of the lack of school sport...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.