Chippa United launch 2020-21 kit and signings

Chippa United have unveiled their kit and signings for the 2020-21 season.

The kit, from new apparel sponsor MonFlair, will see the Port Elizabeth-based team sport a white home strip, and choice of red and light blue away.

“Chippa United will look fresh with three snazzy strips revealed for the coming 2020-21 football season at a formal launch staged at the Tramways Building in Port Elizabeth on Friday night,” the DStv Premiership’s only Eastern Cape club said in a statement.

“The designs from new technical apparel sponsors MonFlair carry fabric that is 100% polyester interlock with moisture management. Also added in the design is the trendy touch with curves at the hemp of both the top and shorts.

“amaXhosa is the white home team kit representing Eastern Cape roots and culture. The sky blue away jersey represents pride of the province and ambitions of the team for this season, while the red alternative number symbolises the team nickname (the Chilli Boys). This as well as one of the symbol colours from the Home of Legends.”