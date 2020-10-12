Malesela feels he can get the best out of his former charge
Galaxy confirm interest in Bucs discard Mlambo
Chances of Xola Mlambo re-uniting with Dan Malesela at TS Galaxy are high after club chair Tim Sukazi confirmed their interest in the former Orlando Pirates midfielder yesterday.
Sukazi said Mlambo would fit in well at his club and that they will try their best to bring him to Mpumalanga.
The midfielder is clubless after he was released by Pirates last week. He has also attracted interests from other teams such as SuperSport United and Cape Town City.
“[We are] very much [interested in the player]. Xola, with the way he plays, he can fit well at our team. The coach comes from far with him,” Sukazi told the media during their talent auditions for dancers in Durban yesterday.
“But it is beyond that ... even the environment is very suitable for him. There are a lot of familiar faces for him at TS Galaxy, and I think he stands a chance to settle here much better than any other club.”
Malesela played a crucial role in fine-tuning Mlambo’s talent early in his career. He also coached him as a young boy at Mamelodi Sundowns’ SAB League side in 2015.
The pair worked together again at Cape Town All Stars and Chippa United in 2015 and 2016 respectively, before he went on to join Bidvest Wits.
Malesela recently said on national radio that he would get thebest out of Mlambo if he gets a chance to work with him again.
“We will be foolish to say we are not interested in such a talent. We are. Whether we will manage to get the player, we will have to wait and see. There is competition, after all. Other clubs want him, but we will see,” Sukazi said.
Galaxy will be competing for the first time in the DStv Premiership in the upcoming season after they purchased the status of Highlands Park.
Sukazi added that they were close to finalising their team ahead of their first match on October 25 against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).
“I think there is always a better player out there, but 80 to 90 percent of the squad is ready.”
