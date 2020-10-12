Galaxy confirm interest in Bucs discard Mlambo

Chances of Xola Mlambo re-uniting with Dan Malesela at TS Galaxy are high after club chair Tim Sukazi confirmed their interest in the former Orlando Pirates midfielder yesterday.

Sukazi said Mlambo would fit in well at his club and that they will try their best to bring him to Mpumalanga.

The midfielder is clubless after he was released by Pirates last week. He has also attracted interests from other teams such as SuperSport United and Cape Town City.

“[We are] very much [interested in the player]. Xola, with the way he plays, he can fit well at our team. The coach comes from far with him,” Sukazi told the media during their talent auditions for dancers in Durban yesterday.

“But it is beyond that ... even the environment is very suitable for him. There are a lot of familiar faces for him at TS Galaxy, and I think he stands a chance to settle here much better than any other club.”