The first DStv Premiership season to carry that sponsorship title will kick off with a bang next Saturday‚ October 24‚ with the marquee match-up between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

DStv takes over the sponsorship of the Premiership from Absa‚ and the new backers will be pleased to have such an auspicious match-up on the first weekend of the 2020-21 season as between last campaign’s runners-up‚ Chiefs‚ and champions‚ Sundowns.

Both teams will be under new leadership. Chiefs opted not to continue with Ernst Middendorp after Amakhosi lead for most of 2019-20 but capitulated on the final day with a 1-1 draw against Baroka FC to allow Sundowns‚ 3-0 winners against Black Leopards‚ to sneak in for the title.

Chiefs have appointed four-time league winner Gavin Hunt as their new coach. Sundowns have the triumvirate of Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela at their helm after five-time league winner at the club Pitso Mosimane left just over two weeks ago to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Also on Saturday‚ October 24‚ last season’s third-placed finishers Orlando Pirates kick off against AmaZulu in Durban at King’s Park.

The three new teams to the Premiership get their first taste of top-flight football on Sunday‚ October 25.

Promoted Swallows FC make their welcome return to the Premier Division meeting Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila‚ who bought the franchise of Bidvest Wits‚ kick off against TS Galaxy‚ who purchased Highlands Park‚ at Thohoyandou Stadium.

2020-21 DStv Premiership opening weekend –

Saturday‚ October 24:

Bloemfontein Celtic v Golden Arrows (Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Baroka FC v Maritzburg United (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns (FNB Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Cape Town City v Chippa United (Cape Town Stadium‚ 6pm)

SuperSport United v Black Leopards (Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

AmaZulu v Orlando Pirates (Kings Park Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday‚ October 25:

TTM v TS Galaxy (Thohoyandou Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Stellenbosch FC v Swallows FC (Danie Craven Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

FIND THE FULL 2020-21 DSTV PREMIERSHIP FIXTURES LIST HERE: