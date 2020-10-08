New Chippa defender Ryan Rae excited for challenge
Having spent five years at Highlands Park, new Chippa United defender Ryan Rae believes the timing is perfect for a change of scenery and some new challenges.
The 29-year-old, originally from Gauteng, joined the Chilli Boys on a three-year deal at the weekend, after his departure from Highlands, whose status was sold to TS Galaxy...
