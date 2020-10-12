Steve Komphela announces his arrival at Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns sent out a statement of intent for the upcoming season after Steve Komphela announced he has left Lamontville Golden Arrows to join the league champions as a “senior coach”.

The 53-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs coach announced his arrival at Chloorkop with a statement he issued himself on Monday morning.

“I have been given an exciting opportunity to join Mamelodi Sundowns as senior coach and to work with its joint head coaches‚ Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena‚” said the former Bafana Bafana boss.

Komphela will work with joint-coaches Mngqithi and Mokwena as Sundowns continue to bolster both their playing squad and technical team following the departure of irrepressible mentor Pitso Mosimane to Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly last month.

“I look forward to this exciting challenge and hope to contribute to the growth and success of Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa and on the African Continent.”

Komphela thanked Golden Arrowns owner-chairman Mato Madlala for giving him the opportunity when he joined the KwaZulu-Natal side in December 2018.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the chairperson of Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ Mato Madlala‚ and to Golden Arrows FC for their support and encouragement to me whilst I was head coach of Golden Arrows.

“Mato Madlala and Golden Arrows contributed to my development and growth in football and I will forever be grateful to her and Golden Arrows.”

Sundowns will be undergoing a major rebuild in the upcoming season to plug the gaping hole left by the Mosimane after signing no less than 12 players in a massive shakeup at the cash-rich club.

More to follow......