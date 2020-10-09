Joshua's soccer dream takes him to the USA

Scholarship in the US opens new window on world for rising footie star

Joshua Segnon boarded an aeroplane for the first time on Sunday and after landing safely in the US on Tuesday, he is well on his way to fulfilling his dream to become the next big international soccer star.



Segnon, 18, is one of 10 youngsters chosen from hundreds of soccer players during trials by international scouts in February. He will be based in Chicago for the duration of the Gateway Christian Academy scholarship...