Squabbling DA and fascist EFF no match for ANC

With the ANC continuing to score own goals that will eventually ensure its ejection from the pinnacle of South African politics, it is worthwhile to look at the state of opposition politics.



With the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks seeming to have got their mojo back with the arrests of some senior government officials and tenderpreneurs, mostly with ties to the governing party, this may signal the turning point in the fight against graft with the ANC squarely in the dock. It is time South African opposition parties put their houses in order to ready themselves to take the reins from the staggering ANC in 2024...