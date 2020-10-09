Soccer

No relegation in ABC Motsepe League this year due to the pandemic

Safa gives teams more time to register players

By Charles Baloyi - 09 October 2020 - 12:11
Tebogo Motlanthe (CEO) of SAFA.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs have until the end of next month to conduct their business dealings in the transfer window. The SA Football Association (Safa) has written to Fifa to extend the transfer deadline window period for local clubs.

As a result of the delay in replacing the two teams that were relegated in the GladAfrica Championship last season, the PSL clubs have been given until November 30 to finalise the registration of players.

Safa is hoping to get the ball rolling in its quest to replace National First Division relegated teams Mbombela United and Royal Eagles. The PSL is still waiting for Safa to provide them with the two teams from the ABC Motsepe League to fill the gap left by the relegated teams in the National First Division.

Safa released a statement yesterday to declare the ABC Motsepe League in all nine provinces as final according to existing final log standings. Teams that finished their season on top will compete in the national playoffs on November 7.

The good news for the amateur league is that there will be no relegated teams in the ABC Motsepe this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Safa is hoping to do the official handover of the two finalists from the playoff as soon as possible. The GladAfrica Championship will start the season minus two teams at a date still to be decided by the league.

“The registration period of players in the National Soccer League is expected to close on November 30. Safa must promote and not deny the opportunity to the teams which will play in the GladAfrica Championship. We have to give them enough time to sign players and settle into the professional ranks,” said Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

He stressed the importance of the two teams to get enough time to prepare for the resumption of the GladAfrica Championship. Motlanthe said that the virus had affected the development of amateur football this year. “Non-professional football was forced to stop before it could finish in March.

"There is a need for Safa to promote the two teams that will participate in the second division in the 2020-21 season,” added Motlanthe. He added that all other amateur football was still suspended until the association got the green light to resume from the government.

