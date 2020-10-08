Bafana coach confident about Afcon dress rehearsal
Namibians have same qualities as Sao Tome – Ntseki
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is confident the two upcoming friendlies against Namibia and Zambia will be enough for the SA national team to be ready for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month.
Ntseki and Bafana have Afcon assignment in back-to-back 2022 Cameroon qualifiers against Sao Tome-and- Principe in November. As a build up to the country ranked 181th by Fifa, SA first meet Namibia at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace today at 6pm. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.