Bafana coach confident about Afcon dress rehearsal

Namibians have same qualities as Sao Tome – Ntseki

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is confident the two upcoming friendlies against Namibia and Zambia will be enough for the SA national team to be ready for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month.



Ntseki and Bafana have Afcon assignment in back-to-back 2022 Cameroon qualifiers against Sao Tome-and- Principe in November. As a build up to the country ranked 181th by Fifa, SA first meet Namibia at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace today at 6pm. ..