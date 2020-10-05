Soccer

Coach explains logic behind Manyama's new role

Ntseki counting on Erasmus to bring in goals for Bafana

05 October 2020 - 09:49
Neville Khoza Journalist
Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City shoots at goal as Lehlohonolo Nonyane of Bidvest Wits moves in during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Cape Town City and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium on 18 January 2020
Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City shoots at goal as Lehlohonolo Nonyane of Bidvest Wits moves in during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Cape Town City and Bidvest Wits at Cape Town Stadium on 18 January 2020
Image: Backpagepix

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has challenged striker Kermit Erasmus to score goals for the senior national team. As Bafana prepare to face Namibia and Zambia in back-to-back-friendly matches on Thursday and Sunday, Ntseki has been impressed with Erasmus's form while he was still with Cape Town City during the bio-bubble.

Erasmus, who completed his move from City to Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday, finished the season with 13 goals and was one of the players who were outstanding during the bubble.

Ntseki now hopes the striker will transfer that performance to the national team when they face Namibia on Thursday and Zambia on Sunday at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

“Kermit Erasmus is a special player for me because of his ability to score goals and we need somebody in the national team who can score goals for us,” Ntseki said. “I think even during the bubble he did very well in scoring goals for his team. We are hoping that with him coming into the national team he will deliver on scoring goals for us. It’s a pressure that we are putting on him but I know he can carry that pressure.”

Ntseki also explained the role he wants Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama to play in the national team. Despite playing as a midfielder at his club, Manyama will play as a striker. Ntseki said he played in that position before.

“In terms of how we want him to play, we’ve selected him as a striker. We will be working on him at training to prepare him for the position that we want him to play,” Ntseki said. “He has played before as a striker but for the role that we are bringing him in is a different one. That’s why we have him as a striker even though people are saying he has done well as a midfielder for Chiefs. We have more of a profile for him where he played as a striker and he did very well.”

Bafana players reported for the bio-bubble camp last night at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg and will start with their preparations for the Namibia match this afternoon. Ntseki is using these two matches to prepare for a double clash against Sao Tome and Principe in the qualifiers for next year's Africa Cup of Nations on November 13 and 16. 

Molefi Ntseki names Thibang Phete and Kurt Abrahams in adventurous Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki named an adventurous squad‚ bringing in some untested unknowns and testing some fringe players who have perhaps ...
Sport
3 days ago

Erasmus, Grobler boost to Bafana's hopes in friendlies

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki would have been pleased to see strikers Bongi Ntuli, Kermit Erasmus and Bradley Grobler scoring goals for their ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X