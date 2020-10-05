Ntseki counting on Erasmus to bring in goals for Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has challenged striker Kermit Erasmus to score goals for the senior national team. As Bafana prepare to face Namibia and Zambia in back-to-back-friendly matches on Thursday and Sunday, Ntseki has been impressed with Erasmus's form while he was still with Cape Town City during the bio-bubble.

Erasmus, who completed his move from City to Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday, finished the season with 13 goals and was one of the players who were outstanding during the bubble.

Ntseki now hopes the striker will transfer that performance to the national team when they face Namibia on Thursday and Zambia on Sunday at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

“Kermit Erasmus is a special player for me because of his ability to score goals and we need somebody in the national team who can score goals for us,” Ntseki said. “I think even during the bubble he did very well in scoring goals for his team. We are hoping that with him coming into the national team he will deliver on scoring goals for us. It’s a pressure that we are putting on him but I know he can carry that pressure.”

Ntseki also explained the role he wants Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama to play in the national team. Despite playing as a midfielder at his club, Manyama will play as a striker. Ntseki said he played in that position before.

“In terms of how we want him to play, we’ve selected him as a striker. We will be working on him at training to prepare him for the position that we want him to play,” Ntseki said. “He has played before as a striker but for the role that we are bringing him in is a different one. That’s why we have him as a striker even though people are saying he has done well as a midfielder for Chiefs. We have more of a profile for him where he played as a striker and he did very well.”

Bafana players reported for the bio-bubble camp last night at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg and will start with their preparations for the Namibia match this afternoon. Ntseki is using these two matches to prepare for a double clash against Sao Tome and Principe in the qualifiers for next year's Africa Cup of Nations on November 13 and 16.