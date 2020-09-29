Soccer bosses hail DStv and PSL deal

Club chairmen Farook Kadodia and John Comitis are excited with DStv being the new title sponsor of the Premier Soccer League's premium competition.

The league announced last week that DStv has replaced banking firm Absa as the title sponsor of the PSL. Even though the value of the sponsorship was not revealed, it will be decided when the PSL national executive committee (NEC) meets today.

The NEC is expected to discuss the prize money breakdown and the value of the sponsorship. It is understood the prize money will improve from the R136m Absa paid last season.

The new dates for the season will also be discussed today, with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza expected to hold a press conference tomorrow.

Cape Town City chairman Comitis said the DStv deal was an exciting time for football in the country, especially as it comes during the economic turmoil brought about by Covid-19.

"For somebody to step in in this economic anti-climax is a blessing. To have a brand like DStv is always a good sign about the condition of the league,” Comitis told Sowetan yesterday.