Soccer bosses hail DStv and PSL deal
Club chairmen Farook Kadodia and John Comitis are excited with DStv being the new title sponsor of the Premier Soccer League's premium competition.
The league announced last week that DStv has replaced banking firm Absa as the title sponsor of the PSL. Even though the value of the sponsorship was not revealed, it will be decided when the PSL national executive committee (NEC) meets today.
The NEC is expected to discuss the prize money breakdown and the value of the sponsorship. It is understood the prize money will improve from the R136m Absa paid last season.
The new dates for the season will also be discussed today, with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza expected to hold a press conference tomorrow.
Cape Town City chairman Comitis said the DStv deal was an exciting time for football in the country, especially as it comes during the economic turmoil brought about by Covid-19.
"For somebody to step in in this economic anti-climax is a blessing. To have a brand like DStv is always a good sign about the condition of the league,” Comitis told Sowetan yesterday.
“I think it’s an excellent relationship with PSL. I think this time with the situation, especially with the pandemic, everyone who comes like this is a big bonus for us. We need to be very appreciative and make sure that it works for them.
“The chairman and executive know what they are doing and for them to accept the deal it must be a very good deal.”
Maritzburg United’s Kadodia echoed Comitis' sentiments and said he believed the sponsorship was going to play a big role in local football.
“The sponsorship with DStv is going to improve our football, our mileage, and our quality of football.
“I’m very happy about it, look, the reality is that there is a whole new dimension of football now with DStv being an entertaining provider. So, it is completely different between them and Absa.
“I hope to see a lot of elevation as far as entertainment is being tied up with sport, especially with soccer. I believe there will be more excitement from the players and the fans.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.