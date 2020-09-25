These are the stars who shone brightest in the longest season
Our PSL team of the season
Following the conclusion of what was the longest Premier Soccer League (PSL) season ever, prolonged by the coronavirus outbreak, Sihle Ndebele and Neville Khoza select the best XI.
Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.