Spell at Swallows earns defender a recall
Seema ready to reignite Baroka career
Baroka defender Elliot Seema is looking forward to going back to his club where he wants to fight for a place in the starting line-up.
The 27-year-old , who was part of the Swallows FC GladAfrica Championship team that gained promotion to the Premier Soccer League, is wanted back in Limpopo after his loan spell at the Soweto side . The former captain of Tshwane University of Technology’s varsity football-winning team played 15 matches for Swallows, helping them clinch the second division title...
