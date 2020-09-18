Gavin Hunt vows to improve Chiefs after title flop

After months of helplessly watching their big rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns benefiting from the sale of Bidvest Wits by snatching the creme de la creme of the Students' playing personnel, Kaizer Chiefs have had the last laugh after securing arguably the big fish in coach Gavin Hunt.



Chiefs confirmed Hunt's capture yesterday. Penning a three-season deal, the four-time league winner succeeds Ernst Middendorp, who was fired on Wednesday last week, alongside his deputy Shaun Bartlett in the aftermath of Chiefs' failure to win the league, despite being top of the log from August last year...