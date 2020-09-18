Hunt has too much to do to turn Chiefs' fortunes around

Judging by the excitement that greeted the confirmation of Gavin Hunt as Kaizer Chiefs coach yesterday, there’s little doubt that even a man of his impressive CV could find expectations too high to manage.



It is understandable any positive news would widely be welcomed by millions of Chiefs fans, whose agitation to end years of drought was compounded by the devastation of losing out on the Premiership title to Mamelodi Sundowns more than two weeks ago...