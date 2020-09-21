Leopards on the hunt for a coach

Despite showing signs of promise after helping Black Leopards retain their Premiership status, Mongezi Bobe and Morgan Shivambu will not be retained as co-coaches ahead of the new season.

Leopards confirmed that they were planning to bring a coach who has experience with Shivambu and Bobe to assist him.

Both Shivambu and Bobe impressed as they helped Lidoda Duvha win the playoffs after beating Ajax Cape Town 2-0 at Rand Stadium on Friday with a match outstanding against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) today.

Leopards general manager Tshifhiwa ‘Chief’ Thidiela said it was always planned that they would bring in a coach when Bobe and Shivambu were named caretaker coaches.

“We will get a coach. We've got a plan, we don’t want to put pressure on them,” Thidiela told Sowetan yesterday.

“You guys [media] you will come and put pressure and say things. We knew when we appointed them that we wiold get a coach. We don’t want to put them under too much pressure. Some will say it means you don’t have faith in them, you don’t trust SA coaches forgetting that we were the ones who went and put them there.”

Thidiela added the duo still need to learn and don’t want to throw them into the deep end.

“We need a right time, they still need to learn more and acquire more qualifications. Bobe just started coaching last season at MultiChoice Diski Challenge. We need to build them,” Thidiela said.

“They still have their positions in the club, they have done their job. But we will look for another coach who they can learn more from.”

Shivambu, however, said the duo didn’t see it as a problem that the club will hire a coach and admitted that they still needed to learn.

“I don’t have a problem, as long as [they bring] someone who will add value to the team,” Bobe said.

“When it comes to coaching, me and Bobe ... we are still youngsters just like someone who has started playing football. When it comes to coaching there is still a lot that we need to learn.

“So if that coach comes we need to learn from him and we support him as long as he is here.”