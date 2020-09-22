Soccer

Duo to juggle first team responsibilities with working in youth structures

Chiefs name Zwane, Sheppard as assistant coaches

22 September 2020
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
After a few days of speculation, yesterday Kaizer Chiefs confirmed Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as the new assistant coaches to help new mentor Gavin Hunt.

The names of Zwane and Sheppard emerged several hours after Hunt's arrival last Thursday, with Kwanele Kopo and Doctor Khumalo initially rumoured to be the incoming deputy coaches.

Zwane ascends to senior side's set-up from the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC), where he'd been the head coach for more than five years. Like Zwane, Sheppard was also training an MDC side, Bidvest Wits, before linking up with Amakhosi.

The two assistants will juggle first team responsibilities with working in youth structures, especially their familiar territory in the MDC. At the now sold Wits, Sheppard doubled up Diski Challenge duties with helping Hunt in the Premier League.

Amakhosi chairman Kaizer Motaung has vowed to support the new technical panel. The Chiefs owner trusts the duo will work smoothly with Hunt.

"I believe we have put a solid technical team together and we will give them all the necessary support they require,” said Motaung via a statement the club released yesterday. “The wealth of experience among the three gentlemen is what we need to ensure we compete and build a strong team."

Motaung added: “The fact that Arthur and Dillon will concurrently work with the senior team as well as with our reserve side means that the transition for the young players to the first team squad will be easier."

It's believed that like Hunt, Zwane and Sheppard penned three-year deals each.

