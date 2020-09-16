“Actually that’s what the doctors were saying‚ that I am ‘a miracle’‚ because they were expecting the worst because of my age.”

After his admission‚ Itsweng was initially put on non-invasive respiratory assistance.

“I was then put on a ventilator on June 29 because my oxygen pressure had dropped.

“I was on the life-saving machine until July 14. I was then taken to high care for two days before I was discharged on July 17.

“I wish to thank my physician‚ Dr Moledi‚ for the job well done. He was very happy with the way I responded to his treatment because my age was against me as well as cardiac comorbidities.

“On discharge I could not walk and all the recovery was at home. I must mention that I have a very supportive family. My wife and five daughters were fantastic. They rallied together so I could have a speedy recovery.

“I am still struggling with my voice‚ which is improving after seeing an ENT [ear‚ nose and throat] surgeon.

“Under the circumstances I must say I am doing very well. It was through the grace of God that I survived the Covid-19.

“Thank you to the ICU staff at Union Hospital for working so hard that I managed to pull through. I owe my life to them and my loving family.”

Itsweng said he is recovering gradually at home now.

“My lungs are OK. I had a narrowing of my voice box‚ and I have seen the ENT surgeon for that and he did a small procedure‚” he said.

“It happens because those tubes are not meant to be there for that long‚ so they traumatise the system.

“I run out of energy if I try to run or anything‚ but I can walk OK now‚” he said.

Bonny Sebotsane died in November last year.