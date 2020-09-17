Pitso reveals the secret behind his success at Sundowns
Having the power when it comes to signing players, unlike his counterparts in the Premier Soccer League, has been the secret of Pitso Mosimane’s success at Mamelodi Sundowns.
This is according to Mosimane, who has brought 11 titles to Sundowns in his eight years in charge of the team...
