Soccer

Pitso reveals the secret behind his success at Sundowns

17 September 2020 - 10:08
Neville Khoza Journalist

Having the power when it comes to signing players, unlike his counterparts in the Premier Soccer League, has been the secret of Pitso Mosimane’s success at Mamelodi Sundowns.

This is according to Mosimane, who has brought 11 titles to Sundowns in his eight years in charge of the team...

