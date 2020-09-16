Pitso lured me to Sundowns, says Lakay

It took Pitso Mosimane’s charm to convince Lyle Lakay to change his mind about joining Bidvest Wits to move to Mamelodi Sundowns two years ago.



Lakay revealed he was close to joining Wits when Mosimane called him and asked if he was keen to move to Chloorkop from Cape Town City...