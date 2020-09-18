Incredible treble puts Sundowns top of 2019/20 class
The biggest talking point of the Premiership season was how Kaizer Chiefs tumbled in the title race on the final day, allowing Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch the championship for the third time running. Sihle Ndebele and Neville Khoza reflect on a 2019/20 season which took all of 13 months to conclude
AmaZulu..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.