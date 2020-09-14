Pitso Mosimane wants Sundowns to be the Man United of SA

Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Pitso Mosimane has emphasised that winning a treble of trophies this campaign doesn't mean other teams failed to keep up with them, underlining it's the hard work they've been putting in that sees them dominate the domestic league.



Having won the Telkom Knockout in December and defended their league title by dislodging Kaizer Chiefs from the summit on the last day of the Absa Premiership season two weeks ago, Sundowns clinched the Nedbank Cup when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 at Orlando Stadium at the weekend. Gaston Sirino netted the goal, ensuring the Brazilians clinched three out of the four trophies on offer domestically...