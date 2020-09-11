Pitso came to Sundowns at the right time, Thabo Nthethe says
Thabo Nthethe feels Pitso Mosimane joined Mamelodi Sundowns at the right time when he replaced Johan Neeskens immediately after they lost the Telkom Knockout final to Bloemfontein Celtic in December 2012.
Neeskens was fired after Sundowns lost the final and Mosimane came and changed the fortunes of Sundowns around as they became a team to beat in both the domestic and continental competitions...
