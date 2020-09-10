Pitso wants 'underrated' Anele to stay at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is not sure whether veteran defender Anele Ngcongca will stay on at the club next season.

There have been contradictory stories about Ngcongca after Belgian side KSV Roeselare dropped a bombshell in July by claiming that they had secured the services of the 32-year-old former Genk star.

This after Ngcongca signed a one-year extension with Sundowns and was in camp preparing for the restart of the league. But his agent Mike Makaab came out and said there was no truth to the KSV claim and that he was still a Sundowns player.

Asked if the right-back will still be with Sundowns after the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday against Bloemfontein Celtic, Mosimane said he was not sure but would love to have him.

“I think you know my heart and feelings about Anele, one of the most underrated right-backs in the country,” Mosimane said during a virtual press conference yesterday.

“Anele can play against speedy wingers. He has a sense of positioning himself; he doesn’t even make a lot of tackles. He is an experienced man. I mean, the guy has played Champions League in Europe and he has won many titles in his career.

“I always vote for him because he doesn’t get the praise he deserves. Since Thapelo [Morena] got injured we have been stable and he helps us a lot. He is always chatting and advising the youngsters. It would be sad to lose him, to be honest, but I don’t know what’s happening because we are in the bubble. I would not like to lose him.

“But I also have to accept if he has to go we must understand that situation with him.”