Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says securing a Caf Champions League spot for the seventh successive season is more important to him than winning the league.

Next season the Brazilians return to the continental competition that they won in 2016 where Mosimane will be looking to become one of the few coaches to have won it twice.

“We must try to win the Nedbank Cup but what is more important for me and my team is the Champions League spot‚” said Mosimane‚ as Sundowns prepared to take on Black Leopards at Dobsonville Stadium in their last match of the Absa Premiership season on Saturday where they have every chance of beating Kaizer Chiefs to the title.

“We go again for the seventh year in a row and that shows we are credible‚ we are a team of substance and not lucky to do what we are doing. The dates of the Champions League have been given and this time we have three teams from Africa qualifying for the Fifa Club World Cup.